Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MTR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. 9,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,752. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.16% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

