Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Meta Financial Group worth $30,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 313,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

