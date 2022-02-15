MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 23.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

