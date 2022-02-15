Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 33,128 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Moderna were worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 37.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,392. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.77.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $1,388,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,513 shares of company stock worth $83,789,731. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

