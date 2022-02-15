Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 903 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $101,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $40.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $916.68. 440,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,750,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $991.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $913.05. The firm has a market cap of $920.59 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock worth $1,919,082,185. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.