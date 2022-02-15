Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.62 on Tuesday, reaching $288.76. 18,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,999. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.76. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

