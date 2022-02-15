Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.52 on Tuesday, reaching $406.09. The stock had a trading volume of 88,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

