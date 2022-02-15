Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $14.44 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,755 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 280,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 276,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.98. 64,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,997. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

