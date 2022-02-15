MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,105,097 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 4,049.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105,097 shares during the quarter. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF comprises about 1.1% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.73% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 538,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 89,109 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $2,835,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $2,799,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. 3,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

