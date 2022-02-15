Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

