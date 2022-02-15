Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is C Partners Holding GmbH’s 3rd Largest Position

C Partners Holding GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 9.8% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

