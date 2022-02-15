Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.56. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

