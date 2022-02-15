Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 132.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 0.1% of Millennium Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $181,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,586,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after buying an additional 310,610 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.07. 42,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

