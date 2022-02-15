Millennium Management LLC Sells 717,586 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 717,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.26% of Natera worth $133,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 8.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Natera by 7.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,359,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,530,000 after acquiring an additional 91,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,053. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

