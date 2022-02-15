Mirrored Netflix Reaches Market Cap of $5.65 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $165,360.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $413.96 or 0.00940868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.07042857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.22 or 1.00092313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 13,645 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars.

