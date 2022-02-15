Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. 421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

