Mizuho Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $78.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

CF stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. CF Industries has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $77.24.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,066 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

