MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,151 shares during the quarter. Radian Group makes up 0.3% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Radian Group worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Radian Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 236.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Radian Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 472,110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDN. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

