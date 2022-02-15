MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 22,516 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $68,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 365,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,155,166. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

