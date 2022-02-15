MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,240 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Chevron by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 115,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 107,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $133.72. 232,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,312,989. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average is $112.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,332 shares of company stock worth $68,294,843 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.