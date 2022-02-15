MML Investors Services LLC Buys 76,749 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $130,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.94. 46,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,354. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

