MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $99,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 51,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.30 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

