MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 174,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of MOGU stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. MOGU has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MOGU by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MOGU by 142.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MOGU in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MOGU in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

