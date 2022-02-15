Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

