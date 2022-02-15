Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) Short Interest Update

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MTRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,034,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,269,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,925,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

