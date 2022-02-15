Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,756,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Castellan Group grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,210 shares of company stock valued at $456,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $323.47 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.60 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

