Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $97.53 on Exchanges

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $97.53 or 0.00221080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $307.19 million and $105.34 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.43 or 0.07039124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.78 or 0.99891320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00049713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,263,973 coins and its circulating supply is 3,149,599 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

