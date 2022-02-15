Moore Capital Management LP Acquires 53,254 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 532.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,254 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.24.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.39. 10,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.33 and its 200-day moving average is $359.85. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $298.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

