Moore Capital Management LP Has $15.06 Million Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,801 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.97% of PureCycle Technologies worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,638,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1,011.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,922,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,289,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE:PCT traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,942. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

