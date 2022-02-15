Moore Capital Management LP Has $23.98 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 225,137 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $23,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. 266,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,692,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

