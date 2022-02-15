Moore Capital Management LP Has $29.31 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 939,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,671 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $29,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,886,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,317 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of HWM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

