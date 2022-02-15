Moore Capital Management LP Has $46.86 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 719,631 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $46,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,160,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,310,000 after buying an additional 2,445,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,201 shares of company stock worth $10,913,789. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. 306,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,976,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

