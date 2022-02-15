Moore Capital Management LP Invests $18.12 Million in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $9.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.26 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

