Morgan Stanley Has $173.96 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 868,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Verisk Analytics worth $173,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

VRSK stock opened at $191.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

