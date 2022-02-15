Morgan Stanley Increases Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €11.70

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.10 ($10.34) to €11.70 ($13.30) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 81,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerzbank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerzbank by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Commerzbank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.