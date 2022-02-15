Morgan Stanley Lowers Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $20.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,001. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53.

In other news, Director Robert G. Shepler acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 815,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $9,682,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,487,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $7,703,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

