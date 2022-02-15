Morgan Stanley Lowers Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Price Target to €8.90

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.00 ($10.23) to €8.90 ($10.11) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTFF remained flat at $$6.19 during trading on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.