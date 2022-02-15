Morgan Stanley Purchases 248,727 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,269,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of EOG Resources worth $182,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,311 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

