Morgan Stanley Reiterates €171.20 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €171.20 ($194.55) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($209.09) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €164.80 ($187.27).

Shares of DB1 stock remained flat at $€157.70 ($179.20) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 681,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 52 week high of €163.35 ($185.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

