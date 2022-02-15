Morgan Stanley Sells 157,337 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157,337 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of American International Group worth $195,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

