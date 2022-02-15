Morgan Stanley Trims Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price to $18.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Invitae stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 52,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $53.47.
Invitae Company Profile
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
