Morgan Stanley Trims Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price to $18.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Invitae stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 52,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 162,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,820,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,332,000 after purchasing an additional 977,406 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 113,780 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

