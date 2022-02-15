Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Invests $6.31 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,000. Celsius comprises 3.3% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Celsius by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

NASDAQ CELH traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,061. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.41 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.56.

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.