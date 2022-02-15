Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.