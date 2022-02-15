MSCI Inc. (MSCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on February 28th

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

MSCI has increased its dividend payment by 89.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSCI to earn $12.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $11.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $544.72. 841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,654. MSCI has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

