MSD Partners L.P. Has $37.03 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MSD Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,788 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $37,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,309. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.20.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

