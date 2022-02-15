MSD Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

MSD Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,397 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. owned about 0.82% of Finch Therapeutics Group worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNCH. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 141.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 220,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 399.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,795 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicholas Haft purchased 63,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $649,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FNCH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 16,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

