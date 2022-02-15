MSD Partners L.P. Sells 48,132 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

MSD Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,132 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,196 shares of company stock worth $1,417,787. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,887. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

