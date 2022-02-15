MSD Partners L.P. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 775,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 844,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,114,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLOV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 162,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,273,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

