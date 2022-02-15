MSD Partners L.P. Trims Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

MSD Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,719 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 71.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $142,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

HIMS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 10,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,525. The stock has a market cap of $980.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.22. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

