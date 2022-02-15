Multiplier Market Capitalization Reaches $12,285.25 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $12,285.25 and approximately $812.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.72 or 0.07026816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,064.09 or 1.00278049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.